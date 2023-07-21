First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,656. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

