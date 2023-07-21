First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1545 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. 42,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.