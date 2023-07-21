First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,854. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 89,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,497 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

