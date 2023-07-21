First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,806,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,873,000 after buying an additional 513,191 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,887.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 140,881 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 792.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,998. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.5198 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.