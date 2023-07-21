First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Announces $0.15 Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1528 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HISF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $44.07. 312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

