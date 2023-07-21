First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FSD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,629. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.