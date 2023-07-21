First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 183.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

FEN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. 37,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,792. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

