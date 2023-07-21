First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1135 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,845. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $147.48 million, a PE ratio of 129.37 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3,606.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,879 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

