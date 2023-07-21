First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:FAM remained flat at $6.14 during trading hours on Friday. 22,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $6.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

