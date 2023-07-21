First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FAM remained flat at $6.14 during trading hours on Friday. 22,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $6.88.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
