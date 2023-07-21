First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 20,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 858,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 262,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNWB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.68.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 16.87%. Equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

