First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading 2.9% Higher

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 134,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 422,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
First Mining Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$148.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.
About First Mining Gold
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
