First Interstate Bank Sells 340 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Interstate Bank cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $522.22. 1,447,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $238.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.69. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

