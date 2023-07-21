First Interstate Bank Sells 144 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 249,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $559.88. The stock had a trading volume of 896,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,712. The business has a 50 day moving average of $521.09 and a 200 day moving average of $502.28. The stock has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

