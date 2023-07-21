First Interstate Bank Sells 1,353 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 161,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 57,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.22. 4,441,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,641,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

