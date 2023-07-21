First Interstate Bank Purchases 2,597 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Interstate Bank raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 488,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 280,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 93,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,914,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,125,000 after purchasing an additional 765,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 121,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. 7,720,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,770,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast's quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

