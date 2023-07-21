First Interstate Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390,151 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,250,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,252. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

