First Interstate Bank Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 309,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,949. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.