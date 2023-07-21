First Interstate Bank Buys 394 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

NKE stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,121. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $166.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.