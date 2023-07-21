First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,634,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,730,043. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

