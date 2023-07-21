First Interstate Bank Acquires 401 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.39. 1,020,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,013. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.63. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

