First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FHN. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. SpectralCast reissued a reinstates rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.