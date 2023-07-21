First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FCNCP stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

