First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BUSE. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. First Busey had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,322 shares of company stock valued at $189,168. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 102,760.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1,148.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 322,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 8,624.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 207,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 204,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

