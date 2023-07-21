Financial Survey: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) versus Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -12.53% -7.58% -5.41% Alibaba Group 8.50% 10.79% 6.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yunji and Alibaba Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Alibaba Group 0 1 11 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $141.07, suggesting a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Yunji.

1.4% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Yunji shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yunji and Alibaba Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $990.28 million 0.03 -$20.03 million ($1.00) -1.25 Alibaba Group $868.69 billion 0.28 $10.60 billion $4.09 22.47

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Yunji has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Yunji on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a self-operated retail chain; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Taoxianda, an online-offline integration service for FMCG brands and third-party grocery retail partners; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database and big data, and IoT services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

