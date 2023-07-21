Financial Survey: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) vs. Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) and Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Anglo Pacific Group shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ramaco Resources and Anglo Pacific Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50 Anglo Pacific Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.06%. Anglo Pacific Group has a consensus price target of $355.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22,803.23%. Given Anglo Pacific Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anglo Pacific Group is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Anglo Pacific Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $565.69 million 0.69 $116.04 million $2.23 3.93 Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Anglo Pacific Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Anglo Pacific Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources 17.30% 33.62% 17.98% Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats Anglo Pacific Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

