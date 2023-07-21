Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,388,000 after buying an additional 435,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,339,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $68.96. 80,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

