Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KLAC traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $457.91. 277,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,945. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $493.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $457.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

