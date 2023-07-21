Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 7,325 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.
BATS:HYD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,868 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
