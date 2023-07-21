Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 1,583 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHJ. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,160. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $48.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

