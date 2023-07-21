Financial Review: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) vs. Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trisura Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A Hippo -248.59% -44.09% -17.32%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trisura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trisura Group and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Trisura Group currently has a consensus price target of $55.75, suggesting a potential upside of 98.55%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 96.38%. Given Trisura Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than Hippo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trisura Group and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hippo $135.00 million 2.97 -$333.40 million ($14.66) -1.18

Trisura Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hippo.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects. It provides risk solutions, managing general agents, captive insurance companies, affinity groups, and reinsurers. In addition, the company is involved in corporate insurance products that comprise directors' and officers' insurance for public, private, and non-profit enterprises activities; and non-profit enterprises; and liability insurance for enterprises and professionals. Further, it offers package insurance for enterprise, professionals, and fidelity insurance for commercial and financial institutions. Trisura Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

