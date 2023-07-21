Financial Review: Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) versus AerCap (NYSE:AER)

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) and AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Element Fleet Management and AerCap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Fleet Management 0 1 1 1 3.00 AerCap 0 0 5 0 3.00

Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.24%. AerCap has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Element Fleet Management’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Element Fleet Management is more favorable than AerCap.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Fleet Management N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -519.51 AerCap $6.99 billion 2.24 -$726.04 million $7.05 9.34

This table compares Element Fleet Management and AerCap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Element Fleet Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AerCap. Element Fleet Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AerCap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Element Fleet Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AerCap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Element Fleet Management and AerCap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Fleet Management N/A N/A N/A AerCap 24.08% 14.03% 3.17%

Summary

AerCap beats Element Fleet Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing. The company also provides commercial fleet financing comprising operating and capital lease, sale and leaseback funding, loans, rental fleet financing, client owned acquisition program, and fair market value lease for fleet cars, trucks, and equipment; and vehicle licensing and registration services, such as renewal, fleet title management, and insurance card management services. In addition, it provides collision management services, such as 24/7 driver assistance, collision evaluation, repair management, and subrogation; fleet management outsourcing solutions; fuel, maintenance, and safety solutions; telematics and fleet connectivity solutions; and toll and violation management, as well as fleet remarketing, sale leaseback, and strategic fleet management consulting services. The company serves construction, energy, oil and gas, food and beverages, healthcare, services, and transport industries. Element Fleet Management Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. In addition, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 2,194 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

