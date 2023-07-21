Filecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.51 or 0.00015035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $139.01 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,764,183 coins and its circulating supply is 437,253,693 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars.

