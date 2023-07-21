Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Up 9.7% in June

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,325,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

