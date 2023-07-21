Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

