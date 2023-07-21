Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 621,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 363.2 days.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $4.91 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FRRPF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities began coverage on Fiera Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

