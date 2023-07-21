Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.14

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 15671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.
Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $660.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.
Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
