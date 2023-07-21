FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

FGI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGI remained flat at $1.86 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.39. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). FGI Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Equities analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in FGI Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 208,360 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

