Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Up 2.3%

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCCGet Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 677,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 827,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.