Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Up 2.3%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 677,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 827,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.