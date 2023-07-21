Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Releases Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $28.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FMCB stock traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $985.00. 86 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $974.17 and its 200-day moving average is $994.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $924.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,088.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $8.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

