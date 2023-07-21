EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.27

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $12.50. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 665,858 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EYPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Barclays PLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.