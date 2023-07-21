Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.40. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

