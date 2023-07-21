Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,122 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $29.18 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

