Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

