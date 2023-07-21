Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.