Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

BAC stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

