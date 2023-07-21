Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 432 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.07.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $298.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.