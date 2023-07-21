Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,275 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

