Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.98

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 115620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.66. The stock has a market cap of C$344.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.10 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.857461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

