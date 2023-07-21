Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.98

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 115620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Exco Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.66. The stock has a market cap of C$344.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11.
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.68%.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.