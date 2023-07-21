Evolva (ELVAF) versus The Competition Financial Review

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Free Report) is one of 457 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Evolva to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Evolva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Evolva alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Evolva and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Evolva Competitors -8,397.26% -244.23% -29.15%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolva Competitors 423 1768 5896 60 2.69

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Evolva and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 91.68%. Given Evolva’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolva has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolva and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A -59.50 Evolva Competitors $112.30 million -$26.40 million 0.37

Evolva’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evolva. Evolva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evolva competitors beat Evolva on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Evolva

(Get Free Report)

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.