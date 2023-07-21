Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 580,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

EOLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. 318,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,684. Evolus has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $414.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 268.53% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

